Yesterday, when I read the paper we are going to go back and discuss something that happened over a 100 years ago. I thought that we had moved past all this. It appears to me that this is a leftist paper only and you are not interested in two opinions which is what I thought a newspaper was supposed to report the news (unopinionated) and with freedom of expression if one does not agree.
You talk of the schools not teaching the 1619 project which is not an accurate account of history. It has been debunked on several levels and not by just white people. I have listened to black professor’s speak on this issue as well. By trying to force this into schools you are going to divide our country even more than it already is.
You want to talk about the Blacks picking cotton and working in the fields, well let me tell you I am a true Southern girl raised in South Carolina. I was raised on a farm and I picked cotton and suckered tobacco in the fields right-along-side my fellow black workers. None of us had a problem with each other and we got along fine.
Yes, there are problems with every race and always will be, we just need to learn to work it out and keep the government out. To constantly bring this up; I personally think you are driving the wedge deeper and deeper between all races. There was only one perfect person and that was our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Shirley Turner, Greenville
