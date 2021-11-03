To the editor:
Remember the slogan that was used for many years, “Great Communities Are Built By People Who Care!” Today, I would like to change that to the following: “Great Hospitals Are Built By People Who Care!”
Over the years, we have had numerous occasions (many on an emergency basis) to be served by numerous staff, doctors, and nurses at Hunt Regional Hospital. Our latest was on October 3 when Brenda was admitted for a heart procedure.
Words are not really adequate nor are they necessary to explain the attention given her beginning in ER until her dismissal! Those serving her gave the highest level of care and attention, in a very professional way with great compassion!
Thanks Richard Carter for your leadership for so many years to give us such great medical care! Along with Dr. Hamid and others of the ER staff on the morning of Oct. 3, to all the wonderful nurses who cared for her, and the Cath staff with Dr. Hassan, we could not have asked for any better care than she received!
Thanks also to Dr. Deuell for his genuine care and follow-up! We are a blessed community to have such a professional and caring staff as provided at Hunt Regional Hospital!!
Yes, our great hospital is such a gift, provided by people who care!! Thanks for your dedicated service!
Jerry and Brenda Speight
Greenville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.