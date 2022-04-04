To the Editor:
It should be clear to anyone with a functioning brain that both Senators (Ted) Cruz and (John) Cornyn were prepared to vote against anyone nominated by President Biden to the Supreme Court, for no reason other than the fact that she was nominated by Biden.
The questions they asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were an obvious and pathetic attempt to trip her up and/or provide video and sound bites to use in their respective campaign ads.
At the end of the day both men are obedient, submissive robots who march in lockstep with what the GOP leadership demands, regardless of what is best for Texas or for the country.
Kathleen Capehart
Commerce
