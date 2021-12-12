Restore the SPOT
Like many in our community, I was very upset to read that an intoxicated driver had significantly damaged downtown Greenville’s “The SPOT” (Smart Parks of Texas).
Since its construction, it has been such a wonderful addition to the downtown business district. Your article indicated those who had generously funded and maintained the park; however, it failed to mention the hard-working team members who “made it happen.”
The project team came from the 2009 Hunt County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class. As I understand it, the idea of having a park was first put forward by Kim Quimby to the Leadership project team. Project Team members, as assigned by Sally Bird - CEO of the Chamber at the time, were as follows:
Dennisha Denney, Co-Leader
Steve Alexander, Co-Leader
Shaun Franklin
Milton Babb
Casey Flanagan
Dennisha Denney indicated, “To this date, I have never worked with a better team of individuals!”
For bringing this project from inception to completion, we owe this group of dedicated volunteers our gratitude for a job well done.
We can only hope that actions will be taken in a timely manner to restore the park as it was prior to this unfortunate incident!
Tom Oliver
Greenville
Greenville better off before L3Harris merger?
Greenville was a better place to live and work before Harris took over. Now that Harris is here, the mobile mammogram vehicle operated by Hunt Regional Hospital is no longer allowed to provide service on the Harris property since the same service is not available for their other divisions.
I volunteered with FISH (local food bank) for several years and when we needed food for Thanksgiving or Christmas, the employee club always filled the need no matter how large. Harris has eliminated the employee club.
FISH called the company for support and was rejected. Bras for the Cause (fundraiser to provide support for cancer survivors) requested $3,000 for a sponsorship and was turned down.
I wrote to corporate headquarters and did not receive a response. Perhaps we should increase their taxes slightly and recover some of these benefits.
Dale Allen
Greenville
Appreciating sacrifices for kids
This lady, Teri Roundtree, has a heart bigger than Texas. She dedicates her time and personal money every year to the children of Hunt County through Toys for Tots.
She puts her roofing business on hold four months out of the year to make sure no child goes without at Christmastime! That is a huge sacrifice. Taking non-stop phone calls, holding benefits, fundraisers, driving all over East Texas for toys is just a glimpse of all that she does.
Hunt County is blessed to have this lady as a resident, and I'm personally blessed to have her as a friend. Countless hours of community service for the children of Hunt County. God bless you Teri for all you do! You are appreciated.
Jeannie Brandon-Money
Greenville
