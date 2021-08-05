To the editor:
“The triumph of demagogues is fleeting. But the ruins are eternal.” Charles Peguy
Thank you for pointing out some of the misleading and ignorant diatribes of Bob Hall, our spurious state senator.
Given what health care providers at all levels, especially hospital workers, have gone through during this pandemic, it is unconscionable that Mr. Hall would imply there is some sort of financial incentive motivation in the treatment and protection of the community from Covid.
Hall and others like him with their endless uninformed statements about the pandemic have no doubt cost countless lives.
Governor Abbott’s poor and erratic response to all of this is based on the knowledge of poor voter turnout in Republican primaries leaving the results to a high percentage of extremists like Hall and our state representative Bryan Slaton.
Confronting such craziness can result in a primary loss as former representative Dan Flynn and I found out. Abbott is facing this problem now. It would be a disaster for one of Abbott’s opponents to be our governor.
As one Republican senator said about Hall: “He has no knowledge, no insight and no desire to learn the facts.”
Unfortunately, Mr. Hall has admitted he relies on the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons for his medical information.
This “association” is at best a medical fringe group of about 5,000 physicians nationwide that is anti vaccine (as is Hall) and challenges mainstream medicine at all levels in some apparent effort to make people think they are smarter and more informed than the other 980,000 plus physicians in America.
I might add that 95% of physicians in this country are vaccinated against Covid.
Rebecca Goldstein is not my cup of tea, but she describes Hall and his ilk perfectly. “The secret of the demagogue is to appear as dumb as his audience so that these people can believe themselves as smart as he is.”
Robert F. Deuell, M.D.
Greenville
