To the Editor:
After watching the news coverage of the Uvalde tragedy, I was overcome with sadness and anger at yet another tragedy. I understand part of the grief these families are facing as we have had to bury our young son at age 7. Imaging how much worse it would be have a child murdered instead of passing away of heart disease, I knew I needed to process my thoughts or I would never get to sleep that night.
My Facebook friends which are mostly friends and family from other states seemed like a good place to share my feelings. After writing them down and having a back and forth with a couple of friends, I closed the phone and went to bed.
Imagine my surprise seeing my picture on the front page of the paper and my words in print. I certainly did not ever imagine they could wind up there. It appeared in the article that I had responded to the newspapers request for readers reactions to the tragedy. That is not true. I was neither asked nor notified that my thoughts would be published.
After consulting with legal advice, I would like to clear up some of my comments. I do believe in the power of prayer, however I am tired of hearing that phrase "thoughts and prayers" after every mass shooting which seems to be code for I am sorry but am not going to do anything about it.
As a school board member I feel the weight of being responsible for the 5,000 plus students we have in GISD. I worry every day that something could happen here even though we have done everything possible to keep our kids safe. We have spent millions on security, have trained officers, and have trained our teachers and students in what to do. I do hope and pray that we never have to find out whether our plans are adequate enough.
It is fair to say that I am not a big fan of assault weapons. Having instruments of war for purchase makes no sense to me. If you hunt or want a gun for personal protection that is fine with me. Am I a member of the NRA? Absolutely not and never will be but if that is the worse thing that people say about me, then I am truly blessed.
My thoughts in the article are truly my thoughts alone. I was not speaking for the board and it never occurred to me that my words would be taken that way. These words were intended only for my private Facebook page to my friends and family.
I have been told that everything I say is open to scrutiny because I am an elected official. I totally agree that everything I say in a board meeting is open for comments and that is fine and the way it should be. My Facebook page is another matter or so I thought. Now I know better.
Trena Stafford
GISD board president
Greenville
