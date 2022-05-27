In a recent letter to the editor, Ron Rogers accused a group of GISD supporters who wanted to encourage district voters to show up to vote in the recent district elections.
They advertised they would be providing donuts and pizza to early voters.
Their actions would have been perfectly legal as long as they stayed outside the 100-foot No Electioneering Boundary. Mr. Rogers used the term “nefarious act” to describe their plans. I do not recall his letter complaining when supporters of a Republican state candidate, who is currently serving, set up in the Fletcher Warren Center parking lot outside the boundary, giving away cold drinks to which no one objected.
Trump supporters also set up in the same parking lot selling campaign items with no complaints. The presumption by Mr. Rogers implies that some how giving out donuts and pizza is an act that would adversely affect citizens voting.
Mr. Rogers began his letter by using a discredited conspiracy theory based on the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Clearly, every conspiracy theory relating to the 2020 presidential election has been proven false.
More than 60 cases have been rejected by our court system. We must remember that these conspiracy theories are not based in fact or evidence and provide no justification for considering votes cast as illegitimate or nefarious. He contends that voters can be swayed by donuts or pizza. I do not believe your vote can be changed for a donut or pizza, I know mine can’t be bought.
The reality is that very few Americans vote in local elections. Those who are dedicated to our representative government and show up to vote deserve greater respect than the implication that their vote is somehow diminished because they are offered a donut or slice of pizza.
The ideas that Mr. Rogers expressed are reflective of ideas being used as excuses to suppress the ability of citizens to cast their vote, with no evidence to support such claims.
James Owsley
Greenville
