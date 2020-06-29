FEMA, under Trump’s administration, has denied funds to Dallas to rebuild following the devasting tornadoes last October, and an appeal of the ruling was denied. When Trump staged an event in Dallas on June 11 to discuss policing and race relations, he deliberately excluded Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall (all three of whom just happen to be Black).
Trump’s administration is ending its support for seven coronavirus testing sites across the country at the end of the month, even as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, and even though several Texas officials are calling for the administration to extend the support for the sites. The Houston Health Department warns that the lack of support could cause “catastrophic cascading consequences.”
PPE’s sent to Texas Nursing Homes are woefully inferior, with gowns that resemble cheap trash bags more than anything else, and masks that were marked for destruction because they were so old that they were literally falling apart. Yet, in spite of all the disrespect of Texans shown by Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn continue to say, “How high, sir?” whenever Trump yells, “Jump!”
Texas needs senators and a governor who are loyal to Texas first and to a political party second. Don’t let anyone take Texas support for granted.
Kathleen Capehart
Commerce
