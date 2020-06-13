Your Class of 2020 is the most important group of young people to enter the workforce in this United States in my lifetime of 84 years. Besides “climate change” continuing to change things, you face the changes this pandemic has caused, changes in our education system, and changes in the way we can do away with bigotry and racism on every level. You are the most important people to ensure that I live out my years in peace.
I pray for our president and our nation, and I pray for this graduating class to know the difference between a fascist government and a Democratic one. I pray they will search, know the truth, not believe the overwhelming influx of fake news. And, I part they will have the strength to stand up for what they really want, and stand up for America.
Mary Duck
Greenville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.