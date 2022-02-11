To the Editor:
Shame on the Republican National Committee for their censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their service on the House January 6th Committee and for apparently labeling the January 6th attack on the nation’s capital “legitimate political discourse.” How stupid do they think their constituents are? How hypocritical and anti-American to take such action while pretending to defend the “inalienable rights” enumerated in our Constitution. While I would vote for Liz Chaney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney, and several other Republicans who have been courageous enough to stand up against Donald Trump’s ignorance, lies, and despotism, I believe no ever-Trump candidate can be trusted with the power of any national-level political office in this representative republic. The only consistency of such candidates is to reject unequivocally the ideas of anyone who might possess the tolerance, education, intelligence, and courage to properly serve the diverse interests of their constituents, without offering any better alternatives. If citizens permit such hypocrisy to continue, then shame on us. We are no longer striving to “… form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity… ” We are cowering before the abuse of bullies.
Bobby Nieman
Quinlan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.