To the Editor:
Governor Abbott is appointing a task force to find ways to attract and retain teachers in Texas schools. I have a few suggestions:
1. Pay them a competitive salary commensurate with the skills and education required for the job. Respect those skills enough not to make them beg for a decent wage.
2. Provide them with a safe work environment.
3. Provide the materials necessary to do their job.
4. Allow them to do the job for which they are trained. They know how and what to teach. Let them do it.
5. Allow local school districts to decide what is needed in their own communities.
6. Stop taking tax dollars collected for public schools and giving them to rich people to pay for the kids' private school.
Teachers have been telling you these things for years. Try listening to them for a change.
Kathleen Capehart
Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.