men•tal health (noun): a person’s condition with regard to their psychological and emotional well-being
We’ve made some progress when it comes to a focus on mental health, but there remains a stigma around that subject that needs to be addressed. And quickly.
On any given week, a glance at police calls will reveal a heartbreaking number of calls for mental evaluations. In more severe cases, these may be calls to the scene for a deceased individual. Unfortunately, it happens often. So why aren’t we talking about it more? Why is it only a topic of major news when it involves a celebrity?
Why have we been so conditioned as to believe it can’t happen to us, or if it does, we’re unique. Maybe we’re overthinking. Maybe we should just “get over it.” Those mindsets may be common, and even work in some cases, but we’d readily disagree that they are healthy.
Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States, with more than 50 percent of the population diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There’s a common misconception that “mental illness” has to be severe, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression. Those are definitely more obvious but what about general anxiety, depression or stress? Worrying over something, whether real or projected, so much that you’re having trouble functioning at work or home. Feeling blue to the point where you’ve canceled social appointments and can’t bring yourself to communicate with family or friends. Eating too much — or too little — or finding yourself drinking more.
The fact is there’s no single cause for mental illness. Factors that can contribute include traumas or abuse from childhood, experiences from chronic medical conditions, biological factors or chemical imbalances in the brain, drugs or alcohol and feelings of loneliness or isolation.
Life is life, and frankly, it just sucks sometimes.
The good news is that there are resources available for those with low-income, veterans, domestic abuse survivors and the average person going through a tough time.
To start, you can visit the website of the Texas Health and Human Services’ list of mental health and substance use resources at www.hhs.texas.gov/services/mental-health-substance-use/mental-health-substance-use-resources. There you’ll find a wide range of hotlines, websites and other contact information.
Here in Hunt County, mental health resources include the Mental Health Clinic of Greenville (903 274-4140), Lakes Regional Mental Health & Mental Retardation (903-455-3987), Glen Oaks (903 454-6000) and the Child and Family Guidance Center (214 351-3490). Call 988 for the Suicide Hotline.
Counseling services can go a long way in starting the healing process. We recognize that it’s not cheap, not everybody has insurance and not every insurance company covers these things. Although they’ve gotten better, we still don’t feel the health industry recognizes mental health for what it is — and treatment as such.
As we’ve seen, the pandemic changed a lot of things. One of those was the emergence of video chats and appointments. If talking with a doctor or counselor through your phone from the comfort of your living room is more up your alley, you can try programs such as BetterHelp, a mental health platform that provides online mental health services directly to consumers. The online counseling and therapy services are provided through web-based interaction as well as phone and text communication. BetterHelp also has financial aid available.
We’re not there yet, but progress is progress, no matter how small. It’s our hope that stopping the stigma continues, that people take full inventory of themselves and seek help if they feel they need it, with no thoughts of shame or weakness.
There may be no worse feeling in the world than that of being stuck in a rut with “no end” in sight. But we’re here to tell you there’s always help, and you aren’t alone.
