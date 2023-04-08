An editorial by Mayor Jerry Ransom published in the Herald Banner on April 5 made several statements that weren’t entirely true. In this piece, the mayor alleges the Let Us Vote coalition, by circulating a state authorized petition to force a vote of citizens, before adding to our debt load, is seeking to delay the project, increase costs, and are making false claims.
The mayor talks about Greenville growing and needing amenities like a recreation center. Further stating Greenville doesn’t have one and needs one. What about the Reecy Davis Recreation Center? We support and appreciate amenities also, including good roads and other infrastructures that can support a growing city. Let’s do a citizen survey asking Greenville citizens which items are most important to all 30,000 within our city limits. Where would a recreation center then rank?
The “City Council survey” the mayor references had only 1,839 responses and they claim an overwhelming response rate that favored a recreation center was 81%. That statement is true, but the survey was sent by email using a database of emails maintained by the Parks and Recreation department. It did not go out to all Greenville citizens. This number represents 6.1% of Greenville’s population. Even less when you subtract the 655 survey respondents that don’t live in Greenville or even in Hunt County.
The mayor noted the 12 who spoke in favor of the project at a recent meeting. He failed to mention that roughly half of those are appointed or employed members of the Board of Development, the Chamber of Commerce or other governmental support agencies. Their support for such a costly project without allowing for voter input should come as no surprise. Furthermore, he refers to one of us as a two-year resident and the other as a non-resident. The non-resident has a Greenville address, pays taxes in Greenville, and votes in Greenville. The mayor referencing the two-year resident, implies that newcomers to the city are not allowed to have opinions in city matters. Additionally, even some of the 12 that were in favor of the project live outside of Greenville.
The coalition did criticize the Council since we still enjoy freedom of speech in America. The implication of coward was a result of asking why the Council won’t allow citizens the right to vote. The debt service schedule presented March 28th lists $65 million in principal and $53.53 million in interest for a total payback of $118.53 million. The “false statements about the cost” means the numbers presented in the schedule referenced above was false. The cost to citizens doesn’t stop at the initial cost of the project, but continues with the interest the city pays for years.
For the record, we have no problem with previous bond issuances, not seeking voter approval, that were used to replace critical infrastructure, such as the water line from Lake Tawakoni. However, a project of this size should be presented to the citizens of Greenville to vote for approval.
Statements about not raising taxes and it will be an enterprise system seem misleading since the projected operating losses are approximately $250,000 per year for the first 10 years as provided by the Council’s own consultant. Doesn’t an enterprise system mean it will be paid by the revenue it generates? How do you pay for something that loses money every year?
This project was not publicly discussed until Feb. 28, 2023. There never has been any formal discussion on the any details until recently. This Council has not been forthright and open about this project, nor have they allowed discussions like a town hall meeting. The coalition believes that citizens should have all the information on a proposed project and then have a right to vote to approve or disapprove. We are not trying to stall the project nor add costs to the project. We are only asking that citizens be given the right to vote. Simply stated “Let Us Vote.”
Lee Pierce and Petra Erby are co-chairs of the Let Us Vote Coalition.
