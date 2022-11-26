That yearly consumer ritual called Christmas shopping is upon us, and today is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and their myriad contributions to the community.
Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion in 2021, according to a study commissioned by American Express.
Many retailers depend on the holiday season to turn the general ledger from red to black.
During this holiday shopping season, we encourage our readers to support businesses in our city and county. Even when shopping online, remember there are many local retailers that have great online shopping experiences.
It just makes sense to support businesses in our own city and county.
By keeping your shopping dollars close to home, you support support local businesses and your city as well as bolster the Hunt County economy. When you shop locally, you are helping to create jobs, fund local infrastructure and government services through your sales tax dollars and are helping to incubate further community development.
Every dollar spent locally is an investment in the future of our local communities.
Greenville and Hunt County have a plethora of diverse shops, discount retailers and quaint shops. So look in your backyard before venturing out on the highways to shop.
Local businesses have a great tradition of giving back to the community. They donate back to local nonprofits, charities, schools and churches. Supporting those businesses supports all those organizations, institutions and agencies.
Entrepreneurship is the backbone of the middle class, the catalyst for economic growth and in many ways, the character of a community.
When local businesses flourish, the community flourishes.
