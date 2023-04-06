Greenville is growing. It’s not whether we grow, but how we grow that matters. Amenities like parks, green space and, yes, recreational facilities are important to families and seniors. Nine of 10 Americans by generation, race, ethnicity, and household formation identify recreation centers as important when selecting a home. It is something Greenville doesn’t have and Greenville needs.
A City Council survey overwhelmingly confirmed this need: 81% support the facility including a fee to use it; 53% supported the facility even if it raised taxes. At the recent City Council meeting, 12 citizens spoke in favor of the Council’s decision to move forward. A two-year resident and a non-resident spoke in opposition. Apparently those two individuals now lead a “Let Us Vote” coalition seeking to delay the project and increase cost — something our citizens have already mandated.
The collation has criticized the Council, implied we were cowards, made false statements about the cost, and claim the Council is acting illegally by issuing CO bonds. In 2021 the Council issued $67M in CO bonds for infrastructure improvements — exactly what the Council is doing now. The “Notice of Intention to Purchase CO Bonds” clearly states the principal amount (i.e., “Project Cost”) will not exceed $65M, and not $118M as they falsely claim.
The opposition’s glass is half empty, they say, “Our children and grandchildren will be paying for the facility for years to come.” They say, “Greenville isn’t ready.”
My glass is half full: “Not only will our children and grandchildren enjoy the facility for years to come, but it will transform our community.” Based on the survey and the most recent outpouring from social media, Greenville IS ready for a Recreation Center for our children, our families, and homeowners who are over 65 years old.
After studying the issues, seeking staff and citizen input, the City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project without raising taxes.
Remember seniors taxes are already frozen!
Let the City Council decide what is best for our citizens.
Jerry Ransom is the mayor of Greenville.
