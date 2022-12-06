Editor:
Regarding your recent opinion on the Legislature and water issues. In my opinion the Legislature has actually been doing a good job (surprise, surprise!) addressing water needs.
In 1997 the Legislature charged the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) with developing a 50-year water plan. The state was divided into 16 regional water planning groups (Hunt County is in Region D Northeast Texas). A broad array of interested parties serve on the boards of each group. Each group looks at future water needs through conservation, re-use, and new sources. Every five years these groups provide input to the TWDB and they update the state’s 50-year plan.The Legislature also has provided funding to the TWDB so they can make low interest loans to water providers.
Currently there are 12 different loan programs available, including the most recent State Water Implementation Fund (SWIFT) that is being used to build the Lower Bois d’arc and Ralph Hall reservoirs. In addition, the board is set to receive $2.9 billion from the Federal Infrastructure & Jobs Funding Act.
When discussing water we refer to millions of gallons per day (MGD). One MGD is enough to supply about 5,700 people or over 2,000 households.
The two new reservoirs mentioned above will yield approximately 160 MGD (do the math).Dallas has done a good job planning future water needs. Just in East Texas they have water available in lakes Tawakoni, Fork and Palestine. Currently they are only using a portion of Lake Fork water and have an additional 350-400 MGD available for growth.(again do the math). As far as new reservoirs, please keep in mind there is enough water available in Toledo Bend Reservoir to take care of the entire Metroplex for about 100 years and would not require the “taking” of private land that has been in families for generations.
For the last several years Greenville has been developing its own 50-year water plan and includes a new 20 mile long raw water pipeline from Tawakoni and expanding the water treatment and wastewater treatment plants.
R.A. “Link” Linkenauger
Greenville
