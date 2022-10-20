To the Editor:
I am going to be 80 years old next year. There are few truly joyous things in my life my life anymore; however, I belong to a wonderful small church called Westview Methodist on Sayle Street.
We are a very small congregation that is struggling right now; however, we manage to sponsor a very popular Wednesday event called Prime Time. One of our guests is Sylvia Peace from the Greenville Fire Department. Sylvia convinced several of us to enroll in the Citizens Fire Academy.
It is difficult to explain all the truly nice, intelligent, and dedicated people we have met from the Greenville Fire Department.
I have been amazed at the training these young people have taken on to become highly competent and still caring men and women.
They see some really shattering things, but they all still know how to smile, they all still love to let everyone know what a terrific team they are part of and how proud they all are to serve Greenville.
One of the highlights of my year was when Station 3 managed to hoist me into their fire truck for a ride around the park. I honestly have not been that happy in many years.
Thank you Greenville Fire Department for the dedication you have to your jobs and for keeping us all safe!
Betty Matteson
Greenville
