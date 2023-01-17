Monday’s federal holiday commemorated the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the American civil rights leader who led a peaceful violent movement for racial equality in the United States.
In King’s view, America had failed to follow its own creed, first articulated in the Declaration of Independence, which declares: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”
It was painfully obvious those words held little meaning across the Jim Crow South. In the North, too, discrimination against Black Americans was practiced on multiple fronts, including in a federal housing policy that encouraged redlining, a systematic practice that kept financial services out of reach for people based on their race instead of their creditworthiness.
King’s speeches, his marches, his willingness to confront the entrenched powers of his day won him few friends with those comfortably ensconced in the status quo. He and others in the movement, ere often derided and ridiculed, routinely arrested, threatened, and sometimes beaten for what the late John Lewis called “getting into good trouble.”
A few of those civil rights leaders, King among them, even paid with their lives. The civil rights icon was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
King, however, lived to see passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, landmark legislation that struck at the heart of Jim Crow by prohibiting discrimination at places such as restaurants, theaters, public schools, public transportation, and at the workplace.
That was followed in 1965 by the Voting Rights Act, legislation that outlawed racial discrimination in voting. It eliminated such practices as literacy tests and poll taxes and other barriers to voting. Both pieces of legislation were passed by large bipartisan margins.
The United States has come far in addressing racial disparities and injustice. We doubt that few people would prefer going back to the days of Jim Crow. Still, as a nation we must stay vigilant. Legislation can go only so far. The human heart itself is not always conducive to change.
On Monday, we celebrated the life of a great American. Today we must continue to strive to fulfill his dream that “one day we’ll all live in a nation where (people) will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content to their character.”
— Herald-Banner
