In the heart of our community, the future of Greenville Independent School District is at a crucial crossroads and it’s up to us, the residents and voters of Greenville, to pave the way forward.
Like it or not, growth – residential, industrial and commercial business – is headed east down Interstate 30 and it won’t be long until that growth reaches Greenville. But it won’t happen – at least the type of growth the community wants and needs – without good schools. Future residents and business will demand it.
On the upcoming November ballot, we will be presented with a unique opportunity to invest in the education of our children and the growth of our city. With the proposal of three essential bond propositions totaling $189 million, GISD aims to make substantial improvements to our educational facilities and it is our duty to support this endeavor.
The core of this bond proposal centers on Propositions A and B, which call for the replacement of the aging middle school and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center. These facilities are currently 73 years old, deteriorating and failing to meet essential requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
Our children deserve better.
The cost for these new campuses is substantial with the middle school project estimated at $120 million and the early childhood center at approximately $36.4 million. While the price tag may seem significant, the long-term benefits far outweigh the immediate costs. Providing our students with safe, accessible and modern learning environments is an investment in their future success.
In addition to Propositions A and B, Proposition C focuses on renovating Greenville High School. This includes the removal of lockers, a decision based on the fact students now rely heavily on technology rather than traditional textbooks. The additional space created by this move will be utilized for more instructional and collaborative purposes aligning with modern educational trends.
Moreover, this proposition includes a renovated library and updated lighting. These improvements – totaling $32.6 million – will not only enhance the overall learning experience but also extend the life of this vital community asset.
It’s only natural that some in our community may have reservations about voting in favor of this bond, particularly given the City of Greenville’s proposed $65 million recreation center bond on the same ballot and past failed school bond attempts. However, our unique circumstances and GISD’s unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility set this proposal apart.
Firstly, the completion dates for these projects – coupled with rising construction costs – have compelled the trustees to call the bond election now rather than later. If approved, the renovated high school and the new early childhood center are expected to be ready by the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year with the new middle school ready by the spring 2027 semester. These timelines are crucial for ensuring our students have access to the best possible educational facilities.
Secondly, GISD has made an important commitment to our community. By adopting a lower property tax rate of 96.92 cents per $100 valuation, they have worked diligently to minimize the financial impact on our residents. In fact, this lower tax rate – combined with Greenville’s growing population – means this bond will have “0% tax impact” on Greenville property owners. It is a rare opportunity to invest in our future without straining our wallets.
As responsible citizens, parents and neighbors, we must seize this opportunity to shape the future of our community. The GISD bond proposals on the November ballot represent not just investments in buildings but investments in our children’s education, the growth of Greenville and the well-being of our community as a whole. Let’s make this commitment to our children and our future, ensuring they have the best facilities to learn, grow and succeed.
When you cast your vote this November, remember that you are voting for more than just bricks and mortar. You are voting for the bright futures of our children and the continued prosperity of Greenville. Vote “yes” for GISD’s school bond propositions A, B and C and help us build a better tomorrow together.
— The Herald-Banner
