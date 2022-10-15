It is with pride and appreciation that I thank our students, parents, teachers, staff and community members for coming together to share their ideas for two new school buildings proposed in the Nov. 8 bond election.
With their help, we’ve mapped out everything from expanded academic offerings to traffic flow and classroom design. The vision for a future Greenville Middle School and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center comes from the Greenville community.
Knowledge is power, and I want to share these important facts as we enter election season.
Big picture facts
The bond would address three key areas:
Accommodate growth: GISD’s population continues to grow as the community grows. Our current enrollment is 5,400. By 2032, it is expected to exceed 6,700, according to a recent demographic study.
Expand course offerings: We would be able to introduce additional courses and programs for our students.
Update facilities: Our 72-year-old buildings have small classrooms that don’t meet current Texas Education Agency standards. The crowding in the hallways, cafeteria and limited restroom facilities are all areas of focus.
The district already owns the land where the two proposed campuses would be built.
GISD has one of the very lowest tax rates in the area. It is $1.10 per $100 valuation. GISD’s rate of $1.10 is significantly lower than $1.44 in Caddo Mills, $1.44 in Commerce, $1.44 in Community and $1.46 in Royse City.
If the bond issue passes, GISD will still have one of the very lowest rates in the area. The $1.10 tax rate would increase to $1.13.
Facts about the new proposed GMS campus
The new campus would provide an up-to-date facility, replacing the current middle school, which is 72 years old. It would serve students in grades 6-8. Moving sixth-graders to the new campus would provide room for 400 elementary students at the current Travis-Sixth Grade campus. This planning is expected to accommodate growth for approximately five years at all grade levels, according to enrollment projections.
New academic offerings would include: AVID (study skills and college prep), VEX/robotics, Journalism/broadcast Introduction to culinary arts, Introduction to agriculture, Floral design.
The new site would be located on a 25-acre site south of Hunt Regional Medical Center.
The traffic plan calls for multiple entrances to the site. The traffic plan on site allows 120 cars stacked at a time with nine cars simultaneously loading and unloading. It also accommodates 16 buses. Currently, more than 60% of GISD seventh- and eighth-graders ride buses to school. There are approximately 300 parking spaces.
There would be a competition gym and a practice gym. The competition gym would seat 1,500 spectators.
The practice gym would serve as a storm shelter for 100% of students and staff and visitors on campus. New building codes require all new campuses to have storm shelters.
The cafeteria would serve 515 students at one time using four serving lines. It would also have a stage, allowing it to function as an auditorium. It would be used as a theater room, as well as a black box theater. This would be the largest common space on campus.
The fine arts program would be significantly expanded: The art room would include ceramics (kiln room). The art room would be a combination of lab and classroom instruction. The band room and choir rooms will have practice rooms (individual and small group sound isolation rooms). The band room would have storage for personal band instruments. The band and choir programs would each have a music library room.
There would be three distinct grade level halls/houses, allowing sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders to have their own areas on campus. Each area would have student and staff restrooms, along with two science labs per grade level.
Special Education classes, administrators and interventionists would have a centralized location.
Assistant principals and counselors would have office space in each grade level hall.
We’ve received questions from citizens in the neighborhood next to the proposed school site about the practice field. Here are the answers:
No lights are planned for the practice field. Plans call for the field to be located 73 feet from the closest residential property line. The practice field would provide an area for students to develop their skills at track and field events such as pole vault, long jump, high jump, discus and shot put. Plans call for a six-lane track. There would be limited stands to allow students, families and community members to watch practice.
Facts about the new proposed L.P. Waters campus
The new campus would provide an up-to-date facility, replacing the current middle school, which is 72 years old. It would serve 3- and 4-year-old Pre-K students.
The new facility would add a courtyard with an outdoor stage for performance and classes, along with a tricycle path to continue the tradition of the bicycle parade.
The gym would serve as a storm shelter for 100% of students and staff and visitors on campus. New building codes require all new campuses to have storm shelters.
Every classroom would have a restroom, which is recommended for Pre-K students and is common practice.
There would be a commemorative wall in the L.P. Waters community room honoring the history of the building and other campuses that have closed over the years, including Ross School, Booker T. Washington and Carver High School. The community room is a requirement of the early childhood Head Start program, which provides significant funding to educate our youngest students.
The cafeteria would serve 200 students at one time using two serving lines. It would also have a stage, allowing it to function as a classroom and music room.
All of these ideas, which have their roots in the community, would be made possible if the Nov. 8 bond passes.
Are you interested in seeing the design and location details? Then please join us for the Oct. 18 school board meeting, when detailed designs and videos will be shown. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building, located at 4004 Moulton.
You can find more facts, including a bond presentation with maps and architectural renderings on the November 2022 Bond page at greenvilleisd.com, where you will also find a Q&A. If you don’t find your answers there, please email us at feedback@greenvilleisd.com.
