To the Editor:
School choice/vouchers are really being pushed before the Texas citizenry this legislative season!
The Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, issue of this newspaper contained an article headlined as “Report: Most support school choice for low-income families.”
That article reported on a Republican-biased poll taken by the University of Houston, in which all responses were skewed to the pro-voucher side of this argument. I refer readers here to an article by Reform Austin on February 1, 2023, which states, “in reality, the UH poll demonstrates that only 33% of Texans are all in on vouchers (“strongly support”) for low-income families and 29% for all families regardless of income. The other 67 and 71% range from “somewhat support” to “strongly oppose” – not taking into account the 16% of Texans who answered they didn’t know.”
Also of note in the RA article is this: “Let’s say lawmakers decide to make school vouchers universal. The actual cost of private schools outstrips the amount provided by any proposed voucher payout to date. That essentially makes a voucher little more than a government subsidy for the wealthy – who can already afford to foot the bill for the cost of attending.”
I encourage this newspaper to print the Reform Austin article as a counterpoint for your readers. Hunt County citizens, don’t be fooled and support our local public school districts.
Marianne Roberts
Lone Oak
