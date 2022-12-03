Few things can put a damper on the holidays like a serious illness.
Not only does sickness make for a lousy time for the person who is ill, but if it’s highly tranmissible, like COVID-19 or the flu, the infected person’s family and friends can also see their merriment quickly fade.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), the Texas flu season kicked off a few weeks earlier than usual this year.
That’s why the Herald-Banner along with the TDSHS encourage people to get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their families.
“Vaccination remains our best defense against severe illness from flu, especially for more vulnerable populations like older adults, very young children, people with chronic health conditions and pregnant women,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, DSHS interim commissioner. “That’s why we recommend that everyone six months and older receive their flu vaccine each year. And it’s especially important to get vaccinated now since it takes the body two weeks after vaccination to fully produce antibodies to fight flu.”
The flu vaccines for this 2022-2023 season have undergone substantial changes since last season, which will allow them to better protect against the flu viruses that are now circulating, says the TDSHS.
Anyone feeling ill or experiencing flu symptoms should stay at home and contact a health care provider. There are effective anti-viral treatments available for the flu, which are highly recommended for people at higher risk of flu complications, such as people with asthma, diabetes or heart disease. Other ways people can protect themselves and the people close to them from flu is to wash their hands often, cover their coughs and sneezes and stay home if they don’t feel well.
COVID-19 infections also are on the rise across the state. The number of average daily cases of COVID-19 is up 55 percent in Texas over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations are up 42 percent.
Thankfully, the caseload in Hunt County was relatively light as of Friday, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Still, we all know how quickly that can change.
Eligible Texans can safely and conveniently get their flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster at the same time.
The updated COVID-19 booster is designed to protect against the Omicron variants, which are causing the most COVID-19 illness in Texas right now.
You can visit vaccines.gov to find locations near you where flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster doses are available.
Let’s try to keep the holidays merry. Get your shots.
