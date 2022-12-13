“The Vision of the City of Greenville is to build on our…rich heritage as a diverse community…” Those words are excerpted from the official Vision statement, City of Greenville. That diversity was on full display at the recent city sponsored Christmas parade in downtown Greenville, with many and varied floats, classic cars, businesses, and a wide array of participants and organizations within our community. Sadly, at least one local resident “didn’t get the memo” regarding diversity. Case in point, a letter to the editor published last Thursday taking city leaders to task for allowing the Sons of Confederate Veterans and their historic Confederate flags to participate in the parade.
In that letter, Melanie Williams makes clear that diversity and tolerance should not be extended to groups and individuals whose view of history, and historic symbols, does not align with the politically correct standards of the day. I would argue it is not the job of city officials to judge who is or is not politically correct. Such “viewpoint discrimination” which Ms. Williams promotes in her letter is not only unethical, but probably illegal.
The local SCV group, of which I am a proud member, has participated in the parade for four consecutive years, as well as occasional years prior. The parade is one of many community service projects we participate in throughout the year. Those projects include the “Adopt A Highway” litter abatement program, packing food boxes for local non profits, and making numerous “toy runs” each year before Christmas to provide toys for needy children. We participate in the annual Veterans Day parade, volunteer at the annual reading of the names of fallen Vietnam veterans from Texas, and participate in Wreaths Across America, a national effort to place wreaths on the graves of veterans at more than 3,400 cemeteries.
In addition to those activities, we carry out our core mission which is to honor our Confederate ancestors who fought in the War Between the States. This is done through local chapters, known as camps, as well as through state organizations and the national headquarters located in Columbia, Tennessee. These activities include the maintenance and replacement of grave markers, scholarships to worthy students, heritage defense operations, educational speakers, and many others. (A complete list can be found at SCV.org)
In closing, let me thank the City of Greenville for sponsoring such a great parade with so many varied and diverse participants. I further urge the city not to listen to the naysayers who suggest you engage in what is clearly “viewpoint discrimination” by excluding certain “out of favor” groups and symbols from city events. Such discrimination is not welcome and has no place in our diverse community.
Sincerely,
Ron Rogers
Greenville
