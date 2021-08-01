Wednesday’s stunning surge in COVID-19 cases across Texas was a painful reminder that we are nowhere close to seeing the pandemic from being over.
There were more than 10,000 new cases reported on Wednesday — a 60% increase over Tuesday. It was the first time since Feb. 9 that the state had more than 10,000 new cases.
The truth is we didn’t have to be here. We didn’t need to have nearly 6,000 people hospitalized. We didn’t need to have COVID cases triple from June to July.
We have this because we have a continual failure in leadership. This surge is Gov. Greg Abbott’s fault.
When Abbott moved to re-open Texas, we argued there should have been vaccination metrics to meet before meaningful openings could safely happen.
We’ve said it over and over again; all Abbott had to do is say: “This is real; we all need to make sacrifices to protect our friends, families and neighbors.” Abbott could have been a bipartisan hero.
Across rural parts of Texas, there is resistance to the vaccines. The data doesn’t lie. In most of the state’s large counties, vaccination rates have topped 50%, but it’s an outright disaster in the smaller counties. While Abbott’s acolytes and allies blame the outbreak on illegal immigrants, the truth is that many rural counties have vaccination rates of less than 40%. Couple that with zero social distancing, no masks, and you’ve got a public health crisis.
Hospitals around the state are reporting that most — if not all — of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. What doesn’t help is the ongoing messaging from many elected officials, especially those aligned with Abbott, who argue that the virus isn’t that bad or overstated.
One of those is state Sen. Bob Hall, who represents Hunt County. On Tuesday, Hall went on Facebook Live to pronounce some of his dumber theories with gems like I don’t know for sure, but I think the hospitals are getting reimbursed at a higher rate for COVID patients. We’re paraphrasing here because it’s too painful to sit through another viewing of misinformation and dangerous assertions.
Hospital officials have repeatedly said the reimbursement is higher because the level of care is intensive. Hospitalizations are frequently lasting 10 days or more.
Real leaders recognize that COVID-19 is dangerous — no matter the origin. More than 60,000 Texans are dead from the virus. We still don’t fully understand the long-term effects of the virus.
The fewer people who are vaccinated, the more challenging the virus can become because it’s mutating. It’s going to kill a lot more people in August. This variant has also proven to be harder on children.
Once again, here we are fighting something that we can’t see with leaders who don’t understand leadership. This isn’t a game Gov. Abbott. If you aspire to ensure Texas’ greatness, you better get a handle on this. And, oh, by the way, fix the electrical grid.
Herald-Banner Editorial
