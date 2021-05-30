If you have the chance to walk through the remarkable display of crosses and flags at the Audie Murphy Memorial Overpass in Greenville, it is well worth your time.
The display is the passion project of Greenville’s Tim and Aletha Kruse, who wanted to share their respect for those from the area who served and fell during the nation’s wars. The display starts with those who died in World War I through Vietnam.
In one clear setting, the flag project lays out the scope of the sacrifice. To be honest, Hunt County has given up a lot in defense of this nation. It’s a sobering reminder of the price we pay.
The Kruse’s drew their inspiration after viewing a CBS Sunday Morning broadcast that featured a similar project.
“That broadcast is what got the whole thing started,” said Tim Kruse, who is also a member of the Greenville City Council. “It got me thinking about putting more flags on Park Street during the Fourth of July parade. Then we started putting flags everywhere. After we lined the Audie Murphy Overpass with flags, Aletha came up with the idea for the crosses. She’s a Navy veteran and always wanted to honor fallen soldiers in some way.”
If you take a moment to park at Johnson Street Smokehouse or nearby, you can wander through the crosses and remember those who served. It’s this sort of reflection, even if momentary, that is the true meaning of Memorial Day.
While many will enjoy a long weekend, the Memorial Day weekend should always be considerate of those who have died to ensure our freedom. It’s perfectly encapsulated by what is displayed reverently at the Audie Murphy Overpass.
Thank you to all who have served. Thank you to the Kruses and the volunteers who made this possible. Please have a safe Memorial Day Weekend.
Herald-Banner editorial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.