Chairs and boxes stacked to block off drive-thru lanes.
Garden center doors or secondary entrances closed during regular business hours.
Restaurants once open 24 hours a day now closing by 7 p.m.
These are just a few examples you've no doubt encountered a couple of times in the last several months.
Shortages of workers are everywhere these days. The National Association of Business Economics found that nearly half — 47% — of respondents to its Business Conditions Survey reported a shortage of skilled workers in the third quarter. That's up from 32% reporting shortages in the second quarter of the year, which already was too high for comfort.
Labor shortages are now a hallmark of the recovering pandemic economy, most prevalently in the goods-producing sector, according to the NABE survey.
In the restaurant business, those numbers are even more grim.
A survey conducted in October from the National Restaurant Association reported that restaurant operators overwhelmingly said that finding staff was the number one challenge they face, with 75% agreeing. Of owners surveyed, 78% said that didn't have enough workers to handle business, which led to many closing dining rooms or seating areas to lower the number of customers they could serve.
Nearly half of operators said that they reduced dining capacities voluntarily. According to the survey, 61% of fast-food restaurants, and 81% of full-service restaurants said that they decided to shut parts of dining rooms in August because they didn't have the workers to serve those areas.
Those shortages put a tremendous strain on the small group of employees that does stay, and that's important to remember when you encounter an inconvenience such as having to go into a restaurant because the drive-thru isn't open, or waiting in a long cashier line because there are only two open.
The reality is, other than filling out your own application, there isn't much you can do, except exercise a little patience and grace. The workers that do show up are doing all they can, often taking over multiple duties or shifts to make up for the loss.
And in the grand scheme of things, aren't the minor inconveniences just that?
Remember that when you're in a business the next time, and realize how your attitude may affect the cashier who just started a double shift because her co-worker called in, or the order taker at Panda Express who is taking twice the amount of orders since there's nobody to work the drive-thru.
Make no mistake, we're still in a time of high stress, and we could all use a break. But we must be careful that our frustration doesn't boil over and onto others. This goes for in-person interaction as well as online comments or reviews.
In the great words of Maya Angelou, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made the feel."
— Herald-Banner
