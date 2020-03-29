Have you ever set out a plan for where you’d like to be a year from now? Even two or five years?
While you have the ultimate control over that, you can help the government do the same for your household and your community with funding and representation in the form of the 2020 U.S. Census, which will be conducted in April.
What is the census and how does it benefit you?
By definition, the U.S. census is a survey mandated by the U.S. Constitution completed every 10 years, and is used by the U.S. Department of Commerce to gather data on the American people and our economy.
It has two primary missions. One is to help allocate federal money to communities. This includes Medicare/Medicaid, grant funding, free and reduced school lunches and career and technical education programs, to name a few.
Census information is also used for decisions on where to build and maintain schools, hospitals, transportation infrastructure and police and fire departments, impacting economic growth and growth forecasts.
The other purpose of the census is to allocate the seats of the U.S. House of Representatives to the states based on population to ensure fair representation. Local school districts can also use these numbers to reallocate the districts and determine the number of school board trustees.
Here are some other things you need to know.
What will I be asked?
The census asks residents identifying information about people who live there. Some examples include how many people live in their household; if they are living in a house, apartment or mobile home; the name, sex, age, date of birth and race of each person in the home; whether each person if of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin; and the relationship of each person to a central person in the home.
The 2020 census will not include a question regarding citizenship.
Is my information safe?
Under current federal law, the bureau cannot share census responses identifying individuals with the public or other federal agencies, including immigration authorities and other law enforcement, until 72 years after the information is collected.
Can I refuse to answer a census question?
You can skip questions, submit an incomplete census form, and still be included in the head count. But you can be fined for refusing to answer a census question or intentionally giving a false answer. Returning a partially filled-out questionnaire may result in a follow-up phone call or visit from a census worker.
How can I contribute?
On April 1, all residents can participate in the census via mail, online or over the phone. While paper forms will only be available in English and Spanish, you can respond online or by phone in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Tagalog and Vietnamese. The bureau is also providing video and printed guides in 59 non-English languages, as well as a video in American Sign Language.
If a resident does not answer the census, a census worker— who is background checked and can be verified via a phone number, website and photo ID — will be sent to their address.
The Census Bureau is expected to announce the new population counts by Dec. 31, 2020, which is the bureau’s deadline for sending to the president numbers for the reapportionment of congressional seats, which goes into effect beginning with the 2022 elections.
Job applications are now being accepted for the temporary position of a census taker. To find out more about hours, wages and more, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations.html.
2020 census data used for state and local redistricting are set to be released by March 31, 2021.
You can find out more more information about the census by visiting 2020census.gov/en.html
It doesn’t matter how you get involved, but please make sure you do because what may seem like an inconvenience will have a major impact on our society, from the national level all the way down.
— Herald-Banner
