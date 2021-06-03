As each Greenville High School graduate walked across the stage Friday night, they were given hearty congratulations by Principal Heath Jarvis and Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.
It was a glorious night to celebrate the achievements of a hard-working group of students, who have had to overcome much in the last year due to the disruptive forces of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the students acknowledged Jarvis’ recent promotion to the district offfice by handing him golf balls and tees. It’s not surprising to see students form a bond with a principal, but it was endearing to see how many of them warmly acknowledged Liggins.
Those gestures speak volumes about the integrity the two men carry with their students. So, it was not surprising to read that Liggins is a finalist for a superintendency in Lexington, Kentucky. While we adhere to the notion that no one is irreplaceable, we also firmly believe that there are those who indispensable.
In this case, we argue that Liggins has proven to be an indispensable member of this community. In the years to come, Greenville will experience unprecedented growth. In turn, that will put immense pressure on our schools to meet the expectations of people who will call Greenville home.
Greenville schools have made great strides, and Friday’s graduation ceremony was further validation of that work. While we rarely advocate public employee pay raises, we believe that the leadership needed to help Greenville move forward rests with visionaries like Liggins and City Manager Summer Spurlock. They represent a connected and rooted form of leadership that will help this community prosper.
Ultimately, we understand the need for personal development and growth, and that may be what’s driving Liggins toward a new opportunity, but we would be sorry to see him leave. We are bullish on the future of Greenville, and we want to encourage Liggins to think deeply about his achievements here and the work he can still do to make this a better place.
— Herald-Banner editorial
