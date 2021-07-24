During a July 16 committee meeting in the Texas Senate, there was a curious moment, and that was a politician admitting something was confusing.
That would be a signal to clarify language or rewrite something in normal times, but these are not those times. By striking specifics about civics education, senators sent an admittedly confusing message to the state if students were going to learn about the nation’s historic battles against racism.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes noted the confusion but then made confusing statements himself. Hughes, a Republican from Mineola, representing the 1st District, wants to remove any toxic discussion about race. However, by eliminating specifics, it presents a messaging disaster for the state of Texas.
The perception now is that Texas will not teach about the morally indefensible actions of the Ku Klux Klan. That’s a problem. Instead, Texas added specific language about not teaching the controversial New York Times 1619 Project.
There are certainly problems with the 1619 Project, but it’s an underlying effort to explain slavery’s deep roots in American history, including developing economic practices still in use today. No piece of history is perfect. Every historical figure or study is apt for criticism — some rightfully.
No one in the state senate majority saw prohibiting essays about slavery in America as problematic or even systemically racist but had no issue removing requirements to learn about systemic racism or racial terrorism practiced with abundance in Texas and across the U.S.
If there’s one requirement to mandate in state education standards, it’s that the KKK was morally reprehensible.
While the senate argues it’s just making general recommendations, it will be the mission of the Texas State Board of Education to carry out specific requirements, including the role of race in the state’s history. At the same time, some senators asked how to punish teachers for not complying with the state law. Hughes said that was not the job of Senate Bill 3, but you understand the signals here?
State Board of Education Chairman Keven Ellis testified that the Texas Essential Knowledge Skills would consist of specific items related to Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement. It would also include lessons about slavery’s role in American history and other significant documents and writings. Ellis, who represents Hunt County on the board, said he did not take the senate’s removal of specific language as a signal to remove that from the TEKS.
That assurance feels flimsy. Of the 15 members on the state board, nine are Republicans. The state board has mired itself in controversy over textbook adoption in years past, including one panned by Mexican-Americans as overtly racist.
Even during Ellis’ testimony, a member of his board undercut him by arguing the 1619 Project made up the stories of early slavery in the United States.
Over the last few years, improvements in technology and the internet have provided scholars and academics with new tools for research. What was once tedious and challenging work is now searchable. Once forgotten pieces of history are now discoverable, and that is opening uncomfortable conversations for many communities.
After Canada revealed the unmarked burial of nearly 1,000 indigenous children in mass graves at boarding schools run by the Catholic church and government, U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland ordered an investigation into abuses at former Native American boarding schools in this country. It will not be a pleasant story.
The narrative perpetuated by some is that discussing the bad things is somehow un-American or teaching children to hate America. That’s a cynical view.
The Herald-Banner has met consternation by reporting on past acts of racial terror in Greenville. Some argue that writing those stories only creates division. Everyone likes a good story, except when it has a bad ending.
We don’t hold that principle to be true. We think the way forward is through admission, study and conversation. For many people, history runs deep — often, remembrances passed generationally. By denying these stories, we make our communities less inclusive and more divided.
The work is still at hand. Unfortunately, that won’t happen at the state senate anytime soon.
— Herald-Banner Editorial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.