In terms of population and economic development, growth has been the watchword for North Texas over the past decade, and it shows no signs of ebbing.
Everywhere new subdivisions are popping up. Everywhere more cars and trucks crowd the roads. Everywhere housing costs are skyrocketing as a response to supply and demand.
The Hunt County Central Appraisal District reports that the total market value in the district stood at $12.16 billion in 2020. A year later, the value had risen to $13.5 billion, led by nearly $230 million more in residential home value.
Growth obviously has its rewards: More jobs and opportunities, more new businesses, more consumer choices, more tax base from which to fund public improvements, from transportation to community quality of life projects.
But growth is a double-edged sword. Its downsides include more traffic congestion, more demands on municipal resources, and more onerous property tax burdens on small businesses and homeowners, especially when a large portion of the district’s market value stems from higher appraisals on existing property.
Today’s stunning North Texas growth is accompanied by a soaring regional real estate market. Consider that in December 2018, the median price of a home in Greenville was $165,000, according to Realtor.com. By November 2021, the median price had risen to $239,000, a nearly 45 percent increase! In December 2018, the taxes on a median priced home in Greenville would have been $4,550 a year. For today’s median priced home, the taxes are $5,673 a year, or nearly $473 each month.
A lot of homeowners in this area are singing the same tune when it comes to ad valorem taxes: “They’re killing us!” “It’s tax tyranny!” “Where does this end?” Further, rising home prices and stiffer taxes are teaming to create a one-two punch for first-time buyers, many of whom continue to rent (at escalating prices) instead of purchasing their first house.
Fair or not, taxpayer angst makes it more difficult to pass local bond issues to modernize schools or build new facilities for the county’s criminal justice system.
Since 2018, the three major taxing entities in Greenville: the city, school district and the county, have kept their tax rates in check or tamped them down, and the hospital district has hardly changed by an appreciable amount. Instead of forking out a rate of $2.70 per $100 value, Greenville taxpayers in 2021 were paying $2.38. Those responsible for the lower rates deserve a pat on the back for holding the line. Still, property taxes keep climbing, pushed higher and higher by the red hot real estate market and its partner—growth.
As 2021 turns to 2022, we urge all local governing bodies to keep the lid on local tax rates and to lower them whenever possible. A growing tax base should make that job a little easier. When it becomes time to build a budget, we urge our elected leaders to factor local property taxpayers into the equation every step of the way.
— Herald-Banner
