In a time when what’s up isn’t up and down is somewhere else, we have to take note of the positives here in Greenville, and they give us pause to enjoy the simpler things.
For instance, we’ve seen a wave of good news over the last few weeks, including a return to in-person Fourth of July festivities. In our most recent news cycle, we’ve been able to report on these activities, about how Hunt County is emerging as a manufacturing powerhouse and how Greenville High School’s robotics team accentuated our technology rise with a state championship.
The economic news carried by the manufacturing report certainly provided a welcome example of diversifying progress Hunt County is making to attract jobs — rather than just being a Metroplex bedroom community.
On average, Hunt County manufacturing jobs pay more than $95,000 per year — nearly twice the median income levels of county residents. These jobs account for 5,000 positions — almost 20% of the county’s jobs. Considering oil and gas exploration and production is lumped into the statewide report, the numbers for Hunt County look particularly promising — especially as the county and city of Greenville work diligently to bring more industry here.
With high-paying jobs, an increasingly educated workforce and a high quality of life, Hunt County will be a standalone economic power in the years to come.
It certainly won’t be easy; there is work to be done. The departure of Greenville Independent School District Superintendent Demetrous Liggins was a blow — considering he warned that the learning gap from COVID-19 was a challenge. In turn, the appointment of Sharon Boothe as interim superintendent shows that district leaders are committed to consistency. In the coming months, GISD faces an effort to improve student achievement after standardized testing results revealed statewide gaps in math and reading.
Still, the news that Greenville High’s robotics team won a state championship demonstrated that its students are on the right track in science, technology, engineering and math. That victory solidified the hard work dedicated to the robotics effort by GHS students — they were true Lions.
Finally, we are encouraged by the sense of community demonstrated by the Fourth of July. While the rain made things messy, it was good to see people lining Park Street for the annual parade and it was even better to see people running the streets as part of a 5-kilometer fun run.
At the end of the parade, Kavanaugh Methodist Church — which celebrates its centennial this year — proved to be a marvelous host for the annual Patriotic Program, which it has hosted for more than 20 years. Then as a nightcap, thousands gathered around the SportsPark to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display.
It’s been a good few weeks. We look forward to an even better few months.
Herald-Banner editorial
