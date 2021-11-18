So, to the surprise of no one, Democrat Beto O’Rourke announced Monday that he’s running for Governor of Texas next year.
The Herald-Banner welcomes the former Congressman from El Paso to the 2022 gubernatorial race and we expect him to make it the closest one since George W. Bush defeated Ann Richards back in 1994 – the last time any Democrat topped 45 percent in a general election run for governor.
We do not endorse O’Rourke or Gov. Greg Abbott or Don Huffines or any other candidates – state, local or federal. We trust our readers to hear out the various candidates, mull over the issues and make their own decisions inside the ballot booth.
O’Rourke visited Gainesville over the summer as part of his statewide tour to whip up opposition to much of the agenda pushed by Abbott and the state GOP. He has been a vocal advocate for gun control. He has spoken out strongly against the state GOP’s push to address so-called “electoral fraud.”
And the former U.S. Senate and presidential candidate has been unequivocal in his support for expanding Medicaid coverage across Texas, as well as in his opposition to the state’s new abortion law – which allows private parties to sue abortion providers for procedures performed after six weeks of pregnancy.
"In a state that leads the country and much of the developed world in the rate of maternal mortality—because it was already so hard for women to get healthcare, family planning help or to see a doctor of any kind at all — nearly no one will be able to get a safe, legal abortion," O’Rourke told supporters in an email earlier this year. He added that the state legislature "… has created a system of legalized harassment with the passage of the worst anti-women's health care law in the country."
Again, we do not endorse any of the above policy positions; however, they are all in stark contrast to the state GOP’s program over the last few decades. Republicans have beat a steady drumbeat for more abortion restrictions, less federal regulation and spending, lower local taxes and opposition to much of everything proposed by state and national Democrats. Those aren’t judgments, mind you; they are objective, observable facts.
Voters haven’t had such a choice between viable, well-funded candidates with such divergent politics in nearly 30 years. It is a refreshing change and we welcome it – however it turns out.
— Herald-Banner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.