News broke this week that Gov. Greg Abbott has contracted COVID-19. We, of course, are hoping for his speedy recovery. The state needs his leadership now, as it appears the coronavirus isn’t nearly done with us.
We do have one observation, however. The standoff in Austin between House Dems and Republicans isn’t going to lead to anything that either side wants. The Republicans want to change voting laws, and the Democrats keep fighting them off, alleging likely vote suppression that could come from these changes.
Abbott can persist in calling special sessions and holding up the Legislature’s payroll, but it won’t change anything. He has appeared, thus far, to want to project power ahead of his re-election campaign next year. He also allegedly wants to run for president in 2024, if you believe the political gossip making the rounds.
However, none of that really matters now. The Dems won’t willingly give into the Republicans and establish a quorum for a House vote, and I doubt very much the GOP wants to risk an avalanche of public outrage when video of House Dems being dragged into the House chamber hits the internet – despite the recent public jockeying to allow for the arrest of the recalcitrant Democrats.
Sure, some conservatives would swoon over video of Democrats being physically forced into the House chamber; however, it could send liberals and others into the streets again and cause more unrest – like the clashes between police and protesters last year after George Floyd’s death.
We thought last year’s elections were a wonder. People’s votes were securely handled and accurately counted across the U.S., despite all of the change and accommodation required to pull off the election during a pandemic. And curbside, early balloting and vote by mail are all options worth looking at for future elections. The easier it is to vote – while maintaining rigorous security and scrutiny – the better it is for democracy.
We’ve heard all of the electoral conspiracy theories about last year, and nothing close to objective evidence of fraud has turned up. Simply put, the votes were counted correctly in Arizona, in Georgia and Pennsylvania and everywhere else, no matter what you may read on Facebook or Reddit.
Please note that the media outlets which originally alleged funny business with certain computer voting systems were quick to change their tunes when the manufacturers filed billion-dollar lawsuits against them.
It’s sad to think that this current legislative impasse may not be resolved by 2023, when the next regular session is supposed to happen. There will be elections between now and then that could, theoretically, change and the make up of House and Senate, as well as who serves as Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
Gov. Abbott’s number one priority should be his health and family, as we are sure it is; however, we humbly ask him to take a moment or two to think about this latest legislative impasse in Austin.
– The Herald-Banner
