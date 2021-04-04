In an effort — unintentional or not — the Hunt County Commissioners Court has done a spectacular job of making everyone confused about exactly what its intentions are with re-doing, revamping or re-making the county’s elections.
With an apparent nudge from the county’s Republican Party, who joined the party line to question election integrity, the commissioners have moved forward, backward and sideways when it comes to plotting a new path for an elections commission and an election administrator. In terms of external messaging, there seemed to be very little thought in how to make a decisions that made sense.
We’ve had a number of readers complain about the process. We’re the first to admit, that a lot of what the county was trying to do was very confusing, but here’s a summary of what they decided:
● The commissioners abolished the joint elections administrator and also approved a separation agreement for current Joint Elections Administrator Jose Martinez.
● Reestablished a new five-member elections commission to replace the 20-member Joint Elections Commisson. The new commission would be made up of the Democratic and Republican Party chairs, County Judge Bobby Stovall, County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig and County Tax Assessor Collector Randy Wineinger.
● The office of Voter Registrar would return to the Hunt County Tax Office, with the remaining duties moving to the County Clerk’s Office.
● Shelly Ash was hired as interim Elections Coordinator to continue the preparations for the May election.
● The elections commission, once it meets, would decide who would assume the office of Elections Administrator on a permanent basis.
Got it? We hope so.
However, the advice provided by the county Republican chairman David Hale to take it easy when it comes to re-vamping elections is good, but it also comes with the caveat that has dominated the conversation for the last few months and that’s election integrity.
“We’ve seen with the last couple of elections that tempers can get pretty high and that people need to feel comfortable with the election results,” Hale said. “We need to move carefully through this, so that there is no hint of any impropriety. That’s my motivation in this.”
Hale’s right in this assessment, but it needs to be clear that elections need to have nonpartisan integrity. As the Texas Senate rushes through Senate Bill 7 to make voting more challenging in the state that these efforts are going to be perceived by many as suspicious.
In this spirit, the county needs to make it abundantly clear that the election changes are designed to streamline the process, making accountability stronger and ensure transparency in the results. That is what should drive this conversation — nothing else. Because if it was something else, well that could lead the county — as it will likely lead the state — into a challenging situation of litigating its decisions.
We’re all in favor of simplifying and clarifying the process, but we agree this has been confusing with plenty of questions raised. However, we also need to trust that that the commissioners are doing the right thing. We hope.
— Herald-Banner
