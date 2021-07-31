It has been more than 30 years since my last track and field race. I remember it vividly because I stepped off the track.
I didn’t feel right. I had a twinge in my right hamstring. I knew this 400-meter race was going to be painful no matter. Managing pain is hard, and if you’re not in the right frame of mind, it’s impossible.
Now in 1990, I’m pretty sure my coach had something snotty to say about effort. There was a lot of that kind of talk in the 1980s and 1990s. You have to work through it, they would say.
I ran track for years, but I fell out of love with competing. The stress I placed myself under was crazy. I couldn’t sleep before big races. I couldn’t eat because I’d get so nervous that I wanted to throw up.
If I lost a race, especially one I should have won, I could be an unbearable wretch. I deeply regret rudely blowing off my high school girlfriend after failing to win a race.
Ten people probably cared about my success — mostly my family. I expected to win, but that’s unrealistic.
Now, let us amplify millions of expectations of winning on someone like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — a transcendent athlete of power and grace. One of my privileges was competing with a world-class athlete and covering many of them — including numerous Olympians.
I’ve believed that many world-class athletes are set apart by their ability to manage pain. When I watched Simone Biles, I thought to myself, how does she not injure herself every time? Then add the complexity of her gymnastics — frequently something no other woman has done — and you can play with fire.
There’s another part of this story — the isolation of the pandemic. Some of our most memorable Olympic memories are those involving families and their reactions. This year those families and friends aren’t able to attend. NBC Sports has been connecting families and athletes over video conference after victories — the emotional reactions have been remarkable.
So, when Simone Biles landed awkwardly after a vault, she knew something was wrong. It wasn’t physical; it was mental. She knew she couldn’t manage it. Some say she quit.
A lot of us will say, I will power through it and do my work. However, how many of us can say I invented this work, and it’s hard and potentially risky?
In the oil fields, a perfect example of Texas-type work, there’s a practice if something isn’t right — or safe — to stop working and fix the problem. Biles did that for herself. She knew she couldn’t manage the pain — physically and mentally.
We’ve heard the jingoistic nonsense for years. Football is ripe with it. That’s why concussions have been problematic. Just ask many old-time players how they feel. The NFL is assessing the mental-health connections to chronic pain among its retired players.
A 2020 University of Florida study of 90 retired NFL players found that they worried excessively about their pain to the point of becoming severely depressed.
“On the basis of our study results, pain catastrophizing should be assessed among current and retired NFL athletes, and players reporting elevated symptoms should be referred to a behavioral health provider for treatment,” said Zachary Mannes, a doctoral student in clinical psychology in the Florida College of Public Health and Health Professions. “Reducing pain catastrophizing would likely improve mental health among retired NFL athletes and may improve the performance and emotional well-being of current players.”
Simone Biles has given us a point of reflection. A chance to ask ourselves, are we OK? We may be better because she decided to step away.
AND FINALLY ...
On a personal note, this is my last edition with the Herald-Banner. It has been a wonderful few months working with Publisher Lisa Chappell and the crew here at this historic newspaper. I have a unique opportunity to work from my home in Kerrville and I will get two weeks with my grandsons as part of it.
I’m grateful for the hard work of Brad Kellar, Warren Morrison, Travis Hairgrove and David Claybourn. These four work hard every day to bring you news, features and sports. It was nice to walk into a newsroom with professionals, who care about the community they cover. I’m proud of all of them.
I’m also curious to see how Greenville will grow in the coming years, and it seems like this area is poised for great things. We’ve seen a pro-active City Council get after some of the city’s most pressing problems — most notably roads.
With that, all the best.
