Today marks the beginning of a new term for the Greenville City Council, along with the departure of two veteran members of the seven-person governing body, but it also comes as the city will wrestle with some important challenges in the weeks and months ahead.
Mayor-elect Jerry Ransom will take the lead on a raft of items from road construction, new home development, and how the city responds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While Ransom is working with well-qualified city staff, the tone that will be set by the City Council in the next year will be an important signal to the community about navigating the challenges ahead.
While roads and the pandemic are major issues, we feel that the growth will be the single biggest issue facing the City Council in the next few years. The push out of Dallas-Fort Worth, along with strong demand from out-of-state buyers, is something that will be driving the Greenville housing market for the foreseeable future.
In recent weeks, the City Council has approved hundreds of new homes and that’s still not enough to quench the demand for real estate in the market. At any given time, there is about a one-month supply of available homes for sale in Greenville. Builders can’t build them fast enough.
We expect that the city will be inundated in the coming months with new residential housing zoning change requests, new building permits and new interest from commercial developers, who see the opportunity to build. The question will be how the city will respond to this challenge? The good news is that the city’s voters sent a clear message that it supports infrastructure financing by overwhelmingly passing a road construction bond that will help shore up some of Greenville’s biggest problem areas.
That vote, which is on top of previous municipal bonds, is surely an indicator to those looking to do business here and to relocate here that the city is serious about the direction it wants to take.
The only problem with a lot of this is the Texas Legislature has worked hard to limit local control over planning and zoning. Fortunately, the Legislature was more focused on partisan issues during this term than completely eroding the control of the local government.
These decisions by the legislature focus on individual property rights versus the greater concerns of a community, including the right to determine how they want to regulate how their community looks and what businesses come into it. You’re already seeing that play out in the planning and zoning commission, which seems to struggle with the idea that it really has no power to limit businesses that it doesn’t agree with — for a variety of reasons.
Texas is poised to do some great things but it can’t achieve that with an overreaching Legislature. It can only do so with sound local government working to make the state a better place. Right now, we’re hopeful that the city of Greenville is in good hands with the addition of Jerry Ranson as mayor and new council members Kenneth Freeman and Ben Collins.
As we said, today marks one of transition for the city of Greenville. We are grateful for the service of council members Brent Money and Cedric Dean, along with the contributions of Mayor David Dreiling, and we look forward to more progress in the days to come.
Herald-Banner Editorial
