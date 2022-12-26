Dear Editor:
During Representative Bryan Slaton’s recent explanation of HB 1031 to prevent manufacture or installation of kill switches, he makes clear his particular concerns for individual freedoms. What is not so clear to me is Mr. Slaton’s concerns for health and public safety.
He bemoans the “incredible encroachments” on personal liberty during “COVID.” Apparently, all those shots and masks amounted to nothing more than fretful inconveniences for freedom-loving Texans, even though the rest of the world was suffering the same restrictions.
Mr. Slaton fears such intrusions are leading us hellbent into an Orwellian future. I wonder what Mr. Slaton’s position is on polio vaccines. Too invasive? Diphtheria, whooping cough, measles, mumps and chicken pox? Too dystopian?
There are many facets to Orwell’s dystopia which we are already experiencing, including attempts at government control using propaganda, lying, abuse of power and misrepresentation of facts … an all too familiar modern approach for whining about lost elections.
Hardly a week goes by in Texas without an Amber alert in which a child has been abducted and taken away by automobile. If kill switches could be helpful in cases of child abductions, then no state needs them more than Texas. According to NISMART (National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway and Thrown away Children) Texas leads the nation in that category by a large margin.
In a democracy, practically every law takes away some measure of freedom in exchange for some imagined benefit. Whether it’s about speed limits and traffic lights or kill switches and vaccines, we give up something to get something. That’s the way it works. If we don’t like a law, we can change it. After all, that’s how we got Texas’ most beloved law … the 2nd Amendment!
Jim Deaton
Commerce
