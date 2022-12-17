We were glad to see the city of Greenville this week take a critical step toward addressing the city’s water and water treatment needs well into the future.
The City Council voted Tuesday to spend roughly $3.355 million to purchase 610 acres
at the east end of Division Street and the north end of Long Branch Road, which is within the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction.
It appears the city did its homework and performed due diligence in selecting this site, which is one of five reviewed by engineers.
After an inspection of a market analysis report, it also appears as though the city received a fair deal at about $5,500 per acre.
City Attorney Daniel Ray referred to the land purchase as “an extremely important puzzle piece for the city to move forward with its five-year plan for water provisions and handling sewage for the city and surrounding areas.”
City Manager Summer Spurlock explained that the 610 acres are in proximity to a new raw waterline the city intends to build from Lake Tawakoni to Greenville. The new line will be able to move larger volumes of water and should solve the problem of costly breaks and leaks that plague the current line. The new site also will be able to accommodate new water reservoirs, ponds and associated water infrastructure.
The city has known for several years now that it must improve its potable water and wastewater treatment capabilities. Greenville has added nearly 4,000 people since 2010, and today has a population of about 29,600, according to Census Bureau data. Also, thousands of new homes have been built or are in the pipeline. As an example, we point to the planned housing and commercial project known as The Greenbelt, which is expected to bring roughly 1,200 new housing units online. A number of other residential and commercial projects also are on the burner.
In September, the council approved an allocation of $300,000 for engineering design of a new municipal wastewater plant that can treat up to 12 million gallons of wastewater per day with the ability to expand capacity to 24 million gallons a day.
This land purchase will allow the city to move forward on its plan to expand and improve its water treatment and distribution capabilities as Greenville grows.
