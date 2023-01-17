It is only fitting that the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was commemorated in events across Hunt County on Monday.
King was among the people more than five decades ago who led the charge for racial justice and equality in the United States. He believed that America had fallen short of the words immortalized in our Declaration of Independence, which declares: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”
Across the Jim Crow South it was painfully obvious that those words held little meaning when it came to African-Americans, who were relegated to second-class status. In the North, too, Black Americans saw discrimination on multiple fronts. Federal housing policy, for instance, encouraged a practice that kept financial services out of reach for people based on their race or ethnicity instead of their creditworthiness.
King and the others in the Civil Rights Movement made few friends with those comfortably entrenched in the status quo. For their speeches, marches and non-violent protests, they experienced derision, arrest and some times beatings. A few of those civil rights leaders of the turbulent 1960s, King among them, even paid with their lives. King was just 39 when he was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
He lived, however, to see passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, landmark legislation that struck at the heart of Jim Crow by prohibiting discrimination at places such as restaurants, theaters, public schools, public transportation, and at the workplace. That was followed in 1965 by the Voting Rights Act, legislation that eliminated such practices as literacy tests and poll taxes and other barriers to voting. Both pieces of legislation were passed by large bipartisan margins.
The United States has come a long way in addressing racial disparities and injustice. We doubt that few people would prefer going back to the days of segregation and Jim Crow. Still, as a society, we must not be naive. Hate groups still exist. No amount of legislation alone can root out their prejudice and racial animosity.
It was heartening to know that so many Americans of all colors and creeds commemorated the life of a great American on Monday as the nation strives to fulfill his dream that “one day we’ll all live in a nation where (people) will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content to their character.”
— Herald-Banner
