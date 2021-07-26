When it comes to wasting time, there’s no one better than the Texas House of Representatives. They come together every couple of years, throw a bunch of bad ideas against the wall and see what sticks. The most recent measure, one introduced by Rep. Steve Toth during the special session of the 87th Legislature, wants to perform a forensic audit of election results in the state’s 12 largest counties. Of course, nine of those 12 counties cast their votes for Joe Biden for president. Texas is a rapidly changing place, and more than 60% of Texans live in those 12 counties. The absolute truth in the results is Trump won Texas, but he also underperformed against 2016 and other Republicans. The real questions are:
If there was voter fraud in those 12 counties, why did Sen. John Cornyn narrowly outperform Trump in 10 of those 12 counties?
What is there to audit?
Is it not possible that 1-2% of Independents and Republicans decided not to vote for Trump?
Even here in Hunt County, Trump underperformed by about 1% versus 2016. The results are there, we don’t need a forensic audit to understand the outcomes of 2020, but here we are — again.
— Herald-Banner
