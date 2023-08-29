When we selected the motto “Forward Together” for our 2023-2024 school year, our first thought was our 900-plus team of employees united for one cause – our students.
The Mighty Lions would be a force to be reckoned with as we advocate, teach and keep the bar high to ensure every student reaches their full potential as they pursue their goals. The Lion Nation grew exponentially when we brought our team together the morning of Friday, Aug. 11, when more than 50 local businesses and organizations joined our GISD team at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Memorial Stadium.
Once the first day of school came, it was evident that our parents and students were also ready to move Forward Together. Collaboration, commitment and support are evident in each of our GISD facilities.
Here are a few additional investments that are being made for the Mighty Lions both inside and beyond the walls of GISD:
• Golden Lions are a part of the Mighty Lion community. On Thursday, Aug.31, we continue the tradition of providing a student-made-and-served luncheon to this group of supporters. This group of local senior citizens have been relentless advocates of GISD.
• In September, we will graduate a class of citizens that will complete our first Greenville ISD Leadership Academy. This group of individuals committed to meeting with us once a month to learn about every department within GISD. Be on the lookout, we will be taking letters of interest for the next class beginning in September.
• The Superintendent Advisory Council is a group of GHS students that provide me with input on how their campus and our district is doing, and helps create ideas for improvement.
• L3Harris and Paris Junior College have included GISD in a partnership that will afford our students an apprenticeship for possible positions at L3Harris following their graduation.
• The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has blessed us with a resolution to support our current bond initiative.
• We have multiple individuals that are donating to many of our programs, as well as offering Dual Credit scholarships for classes at PJC to our high school students.
The list goes on and on!
I think you would agree that our Forward Together theme was is a very appropriate mantra for Greenville ISD – together we are investing in our community as well as our future: our students. Thank you to each and every one of you!
This forward momentum provides us hope. I’m very optimistic that TOGETHER we can continue doing great things.
How could we not move FORWARD TOGETHER with a team this committed?
Boothe is the Greeenville Independent School District superintendent
