Each morning when I boot up my laptop, I see a joyous family photo taken at my youngest daughter’s wedding held a year ago this weekend that I have set as my computer screen background.
That photo is one of the first things I see as I begin my day’s work as national editor for CNHI.
On Tuesday afternoon, that work was dominated by discussions of how to cover yet another awful mass shooting — the one that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, in Uvalde, Texas.
During that process, glancing at the photo, I was overcome by sadness over the unfathomable loss those families were suffering that I couldn’t really begin to imagine.
All of those families in Uvalde, Texas — just like the ones before them in Littleton, Colorado on April 20, 1999, in Newtown, Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012, in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, and in so many other places — now faced life without the children whose lives had been abruptly stolen from them.
Much of what I discussed with editors and reporters in the aftermath of that shooting seemed disturbingly familiar.
Each time a mass shooting happens, our thoughts go back to that deadly 1999 day at Columbine High School in Littleton, when 12 students and a teacher were killed by two 12th grade students who later committed suicide.
As tragic as that murderous day was, I don’t think anyone suspected how many more would follow.
There have been enough mass shootings in our nation that there is an official definition of what qualifies as one – the death of four or more people, not including the shooters.
As of Tuesday, there have now been 169 people killed – most of them students – in 14 incidents at U.S. schools and colleges according to a database compiled by the Associated Press and other sources since Columbine.
The deadliest came at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut when a 19-year-old male killed his mother at their home and then 20 first-graders and six educators before taking his own life.
The stories we seek to tell and the questions we must ask again don’t change much.
What are our school districts doing to keep students safe? Is there more they can do?
How do we speak to our children about yet another deadly day?
How do we teach them to be watchful and know where the nearest exits are while still allowing them to be children?
Are there any laws or policies in the works that might help prevent this from happening again? (The answer to that question is almost always no, but still, we ask.)
What are we doing to address the need for better mental health care?
Can we avoid another somehow by paying closer attention to social media postings?
Columbine happened 23 years ago. That means there’s not a single current traditional student who has lived in a world without mass shootings at schools.
Every time one happens, some say they think, or at least hope, that this may be the incident that brings needed change.
I thought that in 2012 after Sandy Hook. I was wrong.
I read a story Thursday on the Washington Post website in which they interviewed Daniel Cassino, a professor of political science at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey about this lack of change.
I thought Cassino had a pretty astute read on where things stand.
“If I’m against gun control, I talk about mental illness, the tragedy of the situation, the individual characteristics of the shooter, and the need for ‘safer schools,’” Cassino said, noting that “safer schools” usually means arming teachers and security guards.
“If I’m for gun control, I will call for regulating certain types of weapons and particular types of ammunition. The mentions of mental health are usually about how Republicans have gotten rid of funding for mental health treatment.”
And so the standoff continues until the next time. And then it continues again.
Someday, I’d like to be wrong about that, too.
Dennis Lyons is CNHI Vice President, National News. Email comments to dlyons@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.