We tend to pull for the underdog team. Is that why some teams that consistently lose have some rabid fans? The question of why some school athletic programs are always at the top of their district as compared to a perennially losing team is a million-dollar question. There are some programs that traditionally win and others that traditionally lose.
The question is why? Enrollment of schools are how divisions are decided, so schools can field teams similar in size of participation. If the student population of schools are similar, then why are some perennially good and others are not?
What is not equal is school districts’ administration, financial ability of the district, and student population. Non-supportive administrations head up the list of problems. Another problem is low turnout of players, and another is coaches without the mojo and knowledge to create a winning atmosphere.
Most people blame the coach and players but there are many factors involved in the equation. For example, how did the wrong coach get hired? Yes, the decision was from the administration. Some might say, quality coaches do not apply for these downtrodden jobs. Could that be because of the financial support to the program?
There was a team that went 1–9 with the last game ending with a brawl on the field. The next year a new coach was hired. He took most of the same players and won the district championship and went several rounds deep in the playoffs. They shocked the state at their turnaround.
The new coach continued to have many successful seasons. Looking closer at the team situation discovered there were new administrators when the coach was hired. In addition, the school board supported major changes to the program.
There are some school districts that traditionally have poor talent levels. Poor coaching and lack of support can be overcome but lack of talent is almost impossible to overcome. In these situations, it takes a great coach years to build athletes and develop a winning program.
High poverty areas tend to produce struggling programs. Schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families, traditionally struggle to win football games. According to the Austin American Statesman research of central Texas school districts, 41 of the two largest classification high schools found a correlation between student poverty and performance on the football field.
Consequently, the result of the findings was wealthier student bodies had more productive football teams. Disparity of resources have long been associated with winning and losing football teams.
Yes, it takes the right coach to turnaround downtrodden programs, but it also requires supportive administrations and talent.
Thought for the week:
“I believe that if you show people the problems and you show them the solutions they will be moved to act.”
— Bill Gates
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree, has been a college and high school football coach for 40 years and is author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
