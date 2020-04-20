We dislike being talked about negatively. Do we talk about others negatively? Usually those who talk bad about others will talk bad about you behind your back. The way we respond and work as a leader explains volumes about our character.
How about church leaders, community leaders and company bosses who talk negative about present or former employees behind their back but never to their face? How about school administrators and board members making negative statements about former employees? These same people praised the employee(s) when they were employed. I have seen this happen more than once.
My statement to the former employer is the employee(s) was praised on your watch and with your grace, why are you saying negative things now? If you did not like something about the person, did you visit with them face to face? What does the Bible say about this?
Bosses many times have the false security they are respected and followed by employees. Coaches are in the same position with players. The employees or players will say all the right things, when the person is in the position of authority. When the so-called leader is no longer in a leadership role, they live a lonely life because they have developed very few friends. The people thought to be friends had been just playing the game of let the boss feel important.
Leaders are more important now than ever. They must provide stalwart leadership. If the leader talks or shares negative comments about others, then followers will see their heart. If the leader focuses on negativity, they really lose leadership status.
In an ideal world, individuals who have advanced to assume important leadership roles have done so based on their skills and competencies in working with others. Their personal experiences will help them in managing personal conflicts in a mature, responsible manner. Sadly, this is not always the case. Publicly, this leader may say the right thing but behind the scenes they try to shift blame.
Leaders cannot lead the employee or player when they care only about their concerns. Skills to work directly with the employee and player to address a conflictual situation will bring about a renewed understanding of how best to work together.
Leaders must stand tall and firm, putting on the armor of God when dealing with conflict. In dealing with conflict we must identify responsibility. Responsibility for conflict seldom lies with only one party. Recognizing our part in the conflict can bring us to repentance, the recognition that we are responsible for our actions and a change of mind and heart.
Reconciliation happens when the parties involved recognize their own responsibility and take the actions necessary to heal the conflict. If reconciliation is not reached, we need to understand that recompense will occur. Someone will pay the cost.
If there is conflict, address it appropriately. If there are questions, ask them appropriately. If there are issues, deal with it appropriately. But we all need to remember, none of us are perfect and we might have some responsibility to whatever the conflict is about.
Thought for the week, “Goodness is about character, integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity, moral courage, and the like. More than anything else, it is about how we treat other people.”
— Dennis Prager
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.