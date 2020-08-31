State and national organizations governing athletic programs such as the UIL have difficulty correcting rule violations. Governing bodies, such as the UIL, oversee thousands of school district athletic programs. It is impossible to correct all rule violations, whether violations are intentional or not. UIL relies on local school district administrators to police their own district.
During the 2020 Texas High School Coaching Association Webinar Conference this summer, UIL informed coaches to report rule violations to their executive committee (DEC), which is composed of a designated administrator from each conference school district. If the DEC determines a rule was violated, they have authority to initiate disciplinary or corrective measures.
There are problems with DEC designated administrators governing rule violations though. Many administrators do not interpret rules in the same manner. This causes inconsistencies.
For instance, a common rule violation is utilization of volunteer coaches at the high school level. Coaches at the high school level must be fulltime employees of the district. Last year, several DEC’s, throughout the state, determined a high school athletic program violated this rule and disciplined the head coach. Other schools within the state utilized volunteer coaches at the high school level and were never reported or the DEC never investigated.
Athletic periods in the school day are another area of inconsistency. UIL rules state, “A school operates on a traditional class schedule or on a non-traditional class schedule, such as alternating, accelerated, or a modified block schedule. Regardless of the schedule type in place, a school may elect to practice extracurricular activities daily, provided the total minutes allowed for the extracurricular practice is not greater than 300 minutes during the school week.”
Some superintendents only read this portion of the rule and modify the traditional schedule to give athletics a 90-minute period. They do not read the rule entirely. The rule continues to state, “The zero, 7th, 8th, or 9th period shall not be longer than other class periods.” A call to the UIL office will clarify the rule interpretation. UIL officials will explain athletics cannot have a modified block period if the other school day periods are traditional.
UIL relies on the integrity of coaches and administrators to abide by UIL contest rules. Inconsistencies with rule interpretations and lack of corrective measures for rule violations, create unfair advantages in competition.
Thought for the week, “Fame is a vapor, popularity an accident, riches take wings and only one thing endures, character.”
— Horace Greeley
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com. He is author of the book titled Foundations of Coaching (2020).
