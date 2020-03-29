Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.