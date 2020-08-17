How old do you feel in your profession? This is my 40th season and I feel young. Every year as football season approaches, I get excited. Every season brings new challenges. It is like a new beginning every year. It is fun to coach young people.
This is the strangest year ever to begin a season. Will we play? Will teams fulfill a total season? Lots of questions but the excitement remains.
Seasons pass, but it still seems like yesterday I began my coaching career. I often see ex-players and we reminisce about the days of the past. When I notice they have grey hair and they tell me about their kids in college, I realize how time has flown by.
The other day one of my ex-players told me I had gained a lot of weight since I coached him. His words made me realize I had to do something about my weight gain. I decided right then to do something about getting my weight under control. I got my doctor’s permission to join a fitness club. Immediately I decided to join an aerobics class.
The first day was upon me to start. I bent, twisted, gyrated, jumped up and down and perspired for an hour. By the time I got my leotards on the class was over. Just kidding, I know some people might believe that though.
Talking about getting older, I have a couple of stories to share. Reporters were interviewing an elderly woman of 104 years of age. The reporter asked her what she thought was the best thing about being 104. Her answer was she had no peer pressure.
Another good story about aging is a widower was talking to his doctor. He told his doctor he had sure gotten old. He mentioned he had two by-pass surgeries and a hip, and both knees replaced. He had fought prostate cancer and diabetes. He said he was half blind and could not hear anything quieter than a jet engine. He further said he takes 40 different medications, gets winded and is subject to blackouts. He continued to say he has bouts with dementia and poor circulation. He can hardly feel his hands and feet anymore. Finally, he said he cannot remember if he was 96 or 98 and he had lost all his friends.
The doctor asked him with all those ailments, if there was anything, he could be happy about. The old man answered, absolutely I can be happy. Then he said, “I still have my driver’s license.”
Well, as I get ready for another season, I feel young and am ready for the challenges ahead. I hope all of you are excited to go to work every day as I am. Life is short and we cannot waste a day looking backwards. Onward to the kickoff.
Thought for the week, “There are no office hours for champions.”
— Paul Dietzel
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
