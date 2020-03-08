Who do the officers of UIL answer to? When decisions are made, who is involved in the decision making process? After redistricting school districts for realignment, how many appeals are awarded?
The University Interscholastic League was created by The University of Texas at Austin. The aim was to provide leadership and guidance to public school debate and athletic teachers. Since 1910 the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization in America. The UIL continues to operate as part of the University of Texas, under the auspices of the Vice President for Diversity & Community Engagement.
The UIL exists to provide educational extracurricular academic, athletic and music contests. Does the Vice President for Diversity and Community Engagement oversee and regulate the UIL official’s decisions? I bet he or she never attends UIL meetings. I could be wrong.
Critics wonder who the UIL answers to because there seems to be inconsistency in decision making. Is it a panel of school superintendents? Is it an elected board nominated and voted on from school superintendents? The answer is no. The UIL is part of the University of Texas and basically does not have an active supervisory board or supervisor.
Many people think the UIL is untouchable. They claim to put students first in all their decisions. Is that true? I guess the answer would be in the eye of the beholder. Last week, a school district in Fort Worth appealed being realigned to a new district reaching all the way to Burkburnett, which is 30 miles past Wichita Falls. What is unique is the fact this particular district (Lake Worth) borders two Fort Worth school districts. Why would they be required to travel instead of the other school districts?
The officials said the amount of teams per conference was the reason. The Fort Worth district they put together is an eight-team district (conference). They redistricted Lake Worth to join the Wichita Falls-Burkburnett district making it a six-team district.
The average round trip travel for one Lake Worth bus to their previous Fort Worth district was about 27 miles. Now traveling to the schools in the new district west of Fort Worth, their average round trip will be about 125 miles and their round trip to Burkburnett is 240 miles. This increases their travel five times from the previous district average.
Can you imagine the increased cost of travel for the band, students, parents and teams? You can literally see two area school districts’ stadiums from the Lake Worth school complex. They will not be playing those schools because they will be in the Wichita Falls-Burkburnett district.
The appeal process is almost certain to be denied because most schools have their schedules completed as soon as they receive the information from UIL of which district they will be in. It is sad to see injustice but even sadder to not be able to legitimately do anything about correcting a wrong decision.
Thought for the week:“There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” — Elie Wiesel
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.