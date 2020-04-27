This pandemic has changed the world’s operations. It has devastated families and businesses. It has shut down the economy. How do we come out of such a disaster?
The exciting aspect of life is every day offers a new opportunity. The world is full of opportunities. Yesterday is gone. The mistakes we made are history. We can focus on our regrets and slip-ups or we can have a change of mind and decide to focus on things leading us to a new beginning.
I enjoy motivational stories. A story with a different twist involves a college football bowl game of the past. On New Year’s Day in 1929, Georgia Tech played the University of California in the Rose Bowl. It was a tough and brutal game. Halftime was approaching and California was not doing well.
Minutes before halftime, Georgia Tech fumbled the ball. California player Roy Riegels scooped it up and headed for the end zone. He was going to be a hero, right? Wrong. Somehow, Roy became confused. He was running the wrong way. For 65 yards he ran towards the wrong goal line. Just shy of the Georgia Tech goal line his own player tackled him.
It was California’s ball, but they had poor field position and could not get a first down to run out the remaining time. With only seconds left before halftime, California lined up to punt only to get it blocked and Georgia Tech scored a safety.
At halftime, Roy sat in the dressing room and cried like a baby. Coach Nibbs Price was silent. No doubt, he was trying to decide what to say to Riegels and the team. Everyone just sat there in shock. When the timekeeper announced three minutes until the start of the second half, Coach Price looked at the team and simply told them the same team that played the first half will start the second half.
All the players took to the field ready to begin the second half except Roy. The coach asked Roy if he heard him say it was time to go to the field and the same starters were in the lineup. Riegels looked up with tears in his eyes and told his coach he could not play the second half. He said he had ruined the school, himself and said he could not face the crowd.
The way Coach Price responded is the true sign of a leader. His response to Riegels reminds me of a talk about leadership from retired Gen. Jeff Buchanan in a Zoom call to our coaching staff last week. Gen. Buchanan said great leaders have three distinct attributes. They listen, they give second chances and they do not get rid of everybody that can fight.
Coach Price reached out and put his hand on Roy’s shoulder and told him to get up and go play. He said the game is only half over. Roy got up, went back to the field and played a tremendous second half. It was one of Roy’s best games ever.
Sometimes we take the ball and run the wrong way. We get so ashamed of ourselves that we do not want to face the crowd. However, it is during these times that we hear the calm voice of God telling us to get up and get back in the game of life. The game is not over yet. Our world is changing but just maybe we will all have a better situation in the end. Proverbs 28:13 says, “The one who confesses and forsakes his mistakes gets another chance.”
Thought for the week, "In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway." — Bear Bryant
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
