What is your situation? Wise coaches seek wise counsel. Whether taking over a downtrodden program or a perennial winner, it is wise to talk to others who have been those positions. How about being in the playoffs for the first time, consecutive times, or finishing the season with a losing record, I believe it is wise to visit with professionals who have been in those positions and successfully handled the situation.
Wise coaches call friends in the profession, seek out others that are successful, and study books from respected authors. Whether a coach is trying to build a program or get his team ready for the playoffs, a quality mentor can serve as a great resource.
Advice is always wise to seek if sought from quality sources. Coaching involves big, risky, or emotionally charged decisions. Making decisions might require you to consult with someone multiple times or with multiple people.
Many times, leaders struggle with such decisions. Seeking and giving advice are central to effective leadership and decision making. It takes a strong leader to seek wise counsel.
The older I get, the more advice I seek because I understand there are numerous ways to accomplish goals. The first time we went to the state championship I reached out to a wise and successful coach about how he prepared his team. He shared many insights. I listened intently because he spoke about what he had experienced. He shared the things he did right and the things he would change if he were in that position again. Wise thoughts from a wise and successful coach.
Receiving guidance is often seen as a passive consumption of wisdom. The risk of seeking advice is the perception of lack of knowledge, although the wisest of leaders are consistently researching better practices.
Advising is typically treated as a matter of good judgment. Seeking and receiving advice requires wisdom from whom to seek the advice. Wise mentors have great value.
When exchange of ideas is done well, people on both sides benefit. Those who are truly open to guidance develop better solutions to problems than they would have on their own. Multiple heads are wiser than one.
Sometimes leaders are just looking for validation though and do not listen to advice adverse to their thinking. Instead of searching for a better way, they are searching for yes men. These people are restricted in their growth as a leader.
Leaders who give advice effectively, speak from the heart with honest thoughts. Asking for and receiving wise advice is a powerful binding force. Advice seekers and givers must clear significant hurdles, such as a deeply ingrained tendency to prefer their own opinions. Irrespective of their own merit, considering other opinions is hard, time-consuming work. The whole interaction is a subtle and intricate art.
Both sides require emotional intelligence, self-awareness, restraint, diplomacy, and patience. The process can derail in many ways and getting it wrong can have damaging consequences. Listen, consider, and then act on your instinctive belief.
Thought for the week:
“Everyone I meet is in some way my superior.”
William Shakespeare
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
